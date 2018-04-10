The RCMP and coroner are investigating after fetal human remains were located in the 3900 block of 31A Street, near the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (Google Maps street view Image)

Fetal remains found in apartment parkade

Vernon RCMP and coroner investigating

The remains of a baby were discovered less than a block away from Vernon Jubilee Hospital Saturday.

RCMP were called to an apartment building located in the 3900 block of 31A Street after fetal human remains were located.

“The Vernon RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “There will be no further information for release.”

There is no word on the mother. A cause of death has not been determined, and may not ever be.

“We’re very early in our investigation,” said Andy Watson with the BC Coroners Service.

@vernonnews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. poet Koyczan pens poem for Humboldt

Just Posted

Category 3 fires to be banned in Cariboo Fire Centre starting April 23

Risk of ‘holdover’ fires prompts ban

Angie Delainey secures seat as CRD Area E director

Newcomer expected to be sworn in next week

Williams Lake Indian Band celebrates specific claims victory

The Elizabeth Grouse gymnasium was the scene of a huge celebration

Seniors treated to Easter luncheon

Salvation Army hosts more than 40 seniors for lunch on Saturday

Support for Humboldt Broncos continues in Williams Lake

Families, businesses and students in the lakecity do what they can to help bus crash victims

VIDEO: Messages to Humboldt, from Williams Lake

Students and staff at Lake City secondary give their support to the community of Humboldt

Extreme winds knock down trees, a shed and a power line on the North Coast

Wind warning in effect on North Coast B.C. with gusts up to 90 km/hour

B.C. poet Koyczan pens poem for Humboldt

Penticton’s Shane Koyczan released a poem titled Hockey Family

Feds keep quiet on Trans Mountain pipeline plan

Cabinet held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening in Ottawa to deal with Kinder Morgan’s decision to slow work

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

What we know so far about those who died in the Humboldt team bus crash

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after B.C. father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

Oil-by-rail traffic rises as B.C. battles over Trans Mountain pipeline

Trainloads increasing from Alberta to Washington refineries

Most Read