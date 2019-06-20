National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations get underway Friday, June 21 with a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by activities in Boitanio Park. Tribune file photo

Festivies planned for National Indigenous Peoples Day in Williams Lake June 21

A parade will be begin at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration in Boitanio Park

National Indigenous Peoples Day will be marked in Williams Lake on Friday, June 21 with a parade and activities in Boitanio Park and a theme of celebrating youth.

Hosted by the Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw (NStQ) with funding from the First Nations Health Authority, the festivities will begin with a parade departing from the Elks Hall on First Avenue South at 10 a.m., turning right on Oliver Street and proceeding east to Boitanio Park.

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars will welcome everyone to the festivities which will include drumming by the Little Chiefs Daycare, introduction of the School District 27 First Nations Role Models, Esketemc elder Francis Johnson and his hoop dancers from Marie Sharpe Elementary School, a bannock making competition, entertainment by the Cariboo Chilcotin Métis Association, pow wow dancers and comedy from Kerry Chelsea.

Read more: Annual Father’s Day Powwo hosts dozens of dancers from across western Canada

There will also be several booths set up in the park throughout the event.

The Tsilhqot’in National Government, wanting to tap into the theme of celebrating youth, is inviting young people to participate in the parade, noting bikes, skateboards, hockey sticks, hand drums and regalia are all welcome.


