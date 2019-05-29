In this Dec. 27, 2018, file photo, a Washington State ferry heading into Elliott Bay is illuminated by the sun as the city behind remains under clouds in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson,File)

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

Authorities say a ferry hit a whale near Seattle and that the Coast Guard is searching for it.

KING5 television reports the whale breached about five feet (1.5 metres) in front of the M/V Wenatchee during the ferry’s 8:15 p.m. trip from Seattle to Bainbridge Island on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

A spokesperson for the Washington State Ferry system said crew members did not see the whale coming and did not have time to manoeuvre away from it.

The boat was travelling at about 16 knots, or 18 mph (29 kph), when the whale was hit about three minutes into the ferry’s route.

Passengers who were on the passenger deck say they saw an injured whale bleeding and one believed it was a gray whale.

The strike was reported to government officials.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Just Posted

UPDATE: Wildfire east of Williams Lake considered under control

The Cariboo Fire Centre sent a bird dog, two officers and eight firefighters to the scene

Coun. Nelson to represent Williams Lake at FCM conference

The 2019 annual conference takes place in Quebec City

PHOTOS: Williams Lake and Terrace high school teams square off in rugby action

The teams played at the Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) track in Burns Lake on May 24

Build-A-Whale takes hands-on approach to nature

Lakecity youth had the chance to piece together the skeleton of a life-sized killer whale Monday

Hewett celebrates 101st birthday in lakecity

Hewett is the founder of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Northern B.C. hotel owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Most Read