Many are voting for the Fernie Memorial Arena in the Kraft Hockeyville competition, which gives one community $250,000 in arena upgrades. They say this would help fund a cooling plant for a new covered, all-season arena. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

The Kraft Hockeyville competition is officially open, which means that communities across Canada have a chance to nominate their town to recieve $250,000 in arena upgrades, as well as a pre-season NHL game.

This year, four finalist communities will be selected, two from the East, and two from the West. Those who place second, third and fourth will be awarded $25,000 each in arena upgrades.

So far, many from around Fernie have voiced their support in nominating the Fernie Memorial Arena to receive these funds. Ever since the ammonia disaster in October, Fernie has been without a covered all-season hockey arena.

“As you all know, Fernie is still going through an enormous tragedy with the recent disaster at the Fernie Memorial arena. We have an opportunity to bring Fernie back the arena they have lost due to this disaster with Kraft’s Hockeyville contest,” said Kootenay-East MLA Tom Shypitka.

Those entering the competition are asked to answer three questions: How would you describe your community’s spirit as well as its passion for hockey? What arena project would most benefit from the prize money? And why should your community be the next Kraft Hockeyville?

So far the answers have come in great number; 33 stories have already been submitted, along with 44 notes and 37 pictures.

“The town needs to replace the cooling system in the arena with a new ammonia-free one so they can open their arena back up and start hosting events again,” read a submission.

“Three lives were lost when there was an ammonia leak in the arena. Being able to open a new arena would bring a bit of much-needed happiness back into their lives and help them to move forward,” read another submission.

To cast your vote, visit Krafthockeyville.ca. The polls will be open until midnight on February 11.

Evacuation ordered for residents in 103 Mile, 105 Mile, 108 Mile, Lac la Hache
UPDATED: Road reopens after Highway 97 fatality

UPDATED: Road reopens after Highway 97 fatality

Highway 97 is now running alternating single-lane traffic

Ranching industry being overlooked by review committee, MLA says

MLA Donna Barnett calls on agriculture minister to reveal selection process for Agricultural Land Reserve review panel

Teenager dies in Sugar Cane fire, confirms BC Coroners Service

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

Travel advisory in place north of Quesnel

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections, limited visibility and compact snow for highways in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Hometown Hockey and Cariboo Strong

Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour, a chance to celebrate

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

Cash rules tightened for B.C. casinos

Gamblers must report source for buy-ins of $10,000 and up

B.C. Indigenous teen model to walk in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations

