A woman leaves a grocery store using plastic bags in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, August 15, 2019. It’s the end of days for plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam take-out containers in Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal government intends to ban plastic straws, bags in Canada by end of 2022

Plastic stir sticks, cutlery, six-pack rings, bags and Styrofoam takeout to be eliminated entirely.

It’s the end of days for plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam takeout containers in Canada.

The federal government is publishing the draft regulations that will ban the manufacture, import and sale of six single-use plastic items that are difficult to recycle and have more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Plastic stir sticks, cutlery, six-pack rings, bags and Styrofoam takeout containers will be eliminated entirely.

Some plastic straws will be allowed in order to accommodate people with disabilities and others who need them for medical reasons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said more than 18 months ago that some harmful single-use plastics would be eliminated by this year but the pandemic delayed an assessment on which ones to target.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the process for the draft and final regulations should allow the ban to take effect by the end of next year.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

