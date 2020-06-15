Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

The federal government is “working on a solution” to extend the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday (June 15).
The CERB pays out $500 per week for people who have lost their job or had a drastic pay cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefit currently maxes out at 16 weeks and began on March 15, meaning it will run out for many on July 15.
Trudeau said the details will be announced later this week.
More to come.
