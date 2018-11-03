Feds ‘violating’ Canadians’ privacy with data request: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls for Trudeau to uphold privacy rights of Canadian citizens

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the prime minister must uphold privacy rights after the privacy commissioner said he’s investigating a Statistics Canada request for private banking data from 500,000 Canadians.

Federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says he is investigating Statistics Canada’s request for private banking information from thousands across the country.

Therrien said Wednesday that numerous people have complained to his office about the agency’s effort to gather detailed information on transactions held by Canadian financial institutions, from cash-machine withdrawals to credit-card paymentsto account balances.

The formal investigation will include an examination of the requests Statistics Canada has made to businesses in multiple industries for data they collect on their customers and business partners, he said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.