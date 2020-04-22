Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

The Sea Raven restaurant in Queen Charlotte is one of several restaurants on-island that have completely closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

The federal government has unveiled $9 billion in funding for post-secondary students, including a new emergency student benefit for those who are struggling to find a job amid COVID-19.

The Canada Emergency Student Benefit will give $1,250 a month for May to August – $1,750 for students taking care of someone or who has a disability, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during his morning news conference on Wednesday (April 22).

Students who have a job, but are only making up to $1,000 a month, will also be eligible.

“Without a job it can be hard to pay for tuition or the day-to-day basics,” Trudeau said.

The program is expected to be rolled out in coming weeks. The payments will be retroactive to May 1.

Trudeau said the government will also be creating 76,000 new jobs, specifically for post-secondary students, within sectors that are needing help right now or contributing directly to the battle against COVID-19.

ALSO READ: B.C. unveils $3.5M COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students

More to come.

Coronavirus

