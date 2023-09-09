Feds to apologize to Williams Lake First Nation for historic village site wrongs

Williams Lake First Nation is hosting its 2nd annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sept. 8-10. The minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations is also expected to be in town this weekend to officially apologize to WLFN for historical wrongs related to their village site. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The historic village site of the Williams Lake First Nation was originally where the city of Williams Lake is today. (City of Williams Lake photo)

It is an apology 160-plus years in the making.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Gary Anandasangaree, is expected to deliver an in-person, official apology to Williams Lake First Nation and Chief Willie Sellars for historical wrongs related to their village site.

The announcement is going to take place Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10:45 a.m. at Williams Lake First Nation offices at 2561 Quigli Drive along Highway 97.

In 2022, WLFN agreed to a $135 million settlement with the federal government following nearly 30 years of legal disputes. The agreement settled the long-standing specific claim relating to WLFN’s displacement from their traditional village lands 160 years ago which now form the city of Williams Lake.

“The proposed settlement of our village claim is the culmination of more than 160 years of effort by our people to obtain some form of justice from the Government of Canada,” WLFN councillor, Chris Wycotte, told the Tribune in 2022.

Wycotte, also senior manager for WLFN, was in his forties in 1990 when he started digging through old archives after then-Chief Rick Gilbert approached him to work for the community.

It was Wycotte’s research efforts which uncovered written documents proving the Indigenous community was displaced from their original village site.

“I was shocked,” Wycotte said. “ … (when) we were growing up we always thought (Sugar Cane) is where our village site was, where we’re at now. But then reading that our people actually had a village site right within the city in Williams Lake and that the land was taken from us, it wasn’t something we gave up willingly, the people just went and illegally pre-empted all the land. They weren’t supposed to do it, but they still did it. So when I started reading all that stuff and then you see a letter from Chief William in 1879 in the Victoria Columnist complaining about what was going on, saying that people were starving, that we didn’t have one inch of land, that kind of stuff …. I think there was a serious injustice done at that time so I started collecting as much of that information as I could and brought it home and showed the chief and council.”

Wycotte said his people were unlawfully displaced from lands where they had resided for thousands of years. “We lost our homes, we lost our burial sites, we lost our spiritual sites, we lost lands that were critical for sustenance and survival.”

His findings led to the $135 million settlement his community received.

Chief Sellars said with the settlement the community intended to create a legacy for their community that will be properly managed and sustained forever.

