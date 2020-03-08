Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

CORRECTS COAST GUARD TO NATIONAL GUARD-In this photo provided by Michele Smith, a cruise ship worker cleans a railing on the Grand Princess Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with about 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. A National Guard helicopter lowered test kits onto the 951-foot (290-meter) Grand Princess by rope as the vessel lay at anchor off Northern California, and authorities said the results would be available on Friday. Princess Cruise Lines said fewer than 100 people aboard had been identified for testing. (Michele Smith via AP)

The federal government has secured a plane to bring the 237 Canadians on board the Grand Princess cruise ship home, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Sunday.

The cruise ship is currently sitting off the coast of San Francisco but has received permission to dock in Oakland, Calif.

Champagne said the decision to help repatriate the Canadians was made after the U.S. requested help.

As of Sunday, two passengers and 19 passengers on board the 3,500 person ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

Champagne said the passengers would be taken from San Francisco to Canadian Forces Base Trenton for a 14-day quarantine.

The move mirrors the way Ottawa brought home Canadians stuck on board the Princess Diamond off the coast of Japan.

More to come.

