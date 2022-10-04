A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on April 23, 2019. On Oct. 3, 2022, the federal government announced $11.1 million in funding for the university to research mRNA vaccines. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on April 23, 2019. On Oct. 3, 2022, the federal government announced $11.1 million in funding for the university to research mRNA vaccines. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Feds give UBC $11.18 million to advance mRNA vaccine technology

Teams will try to reduce any vaccine side effects and optimize its potency, among other goals

Research teams at the University of British Columbia have received an $11.18-million investment from the federal government to improve mRNA vaccines.

The funding comes from the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) and will be divided into two projects, Minister for International Development Harjit S. Sajjan announced Monday (Oct. 3).

The first project aims to improve how the vaccines are received by people’s bodies by minimizing potential side effects, increasing vaccine effectiveness and potency, and reducing the required dosage. It will receive $3.5 million of the funding.

“Research conducted through this project will help to streamline the production of existing mRNA vaccines and inform the development of future medicines across the globe,” reads a news release from the government.

Researchers involved in the second project will work to identify COVID-19 variants before they become major concerns. They will use artificial intelligence to predict the vaccine treatments required to treat future pathogens. The project will receive $7.68 million of the funding.

The government says it expects both projects to together create at least 170 jobs at UBC and grow revenue in the B.C. biotechnology sector by $70 million.

READ ALSO: Former B.C. nurse accused of $25,000 in financial exploitation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusresearchUBCvaccines

Previous story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces $300-million Fiona relief fund
Next story
VIDEO: Net zero energy duplex at Williams Lake First Nation completed

Just Posted

Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell during an interview with the Tribune on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city councillor seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Monday in Williams Lake resulted in the serious, non-life threatening injuries for the motorcyle operator. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Motorcyclist receives serious injuries in Williams Lake crash

A cow was running down the middle of Mackenzie Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Williams Lake. (Facebook photo)
Williams Lake Stockyards calf goes for early morning jog

Williams Lake First Nation councillors Ann Louie, left, and Rick Gilbert cut the ribbon for a new net zero duplex at Sugar Cane. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Net zero energy duplex at Williams Lake First Nation completed