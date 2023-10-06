Feds fast-track immigration for ag sector professionals

The federal government wants to make it easier for agricultural professionals from abroad to settle in Canada, hoping to address the growing labour gap in the sector.

The changes announced last week by Immigration Minister Marc Miller and Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay will fast-track people with experience in agriculture through the Express Entry program, streamlining the immigration process for agriculture professionals.

The first round of invitations has been issued to agriculture and agri-food professionals, the ministers announced. By targeting people such as agricultural service contractors, farm supervisors, retail and wholesale butchers, Ottawa aims to help address labour shortages affecting farming and food processing operations.

“Food security is top of mind for all Canadians, and our country is the fifth-largest exporter of agri-food and seafood on the planet. That is why addressing labour shortages is crucial to maintain the sector’s ability to produce and process food at this scale for Canadians and export markets around the world,” Miller said. “This is an exciting step toward welcoming more skilled farm and food workers to our country.”

The ministers also announced the extension to 2025 of the Agri-Food Pilot, a program launched by the federal government in 2020, which provides a pathway to permanent residency for non-seasonal workers. There are several changes to the program, including lifting the caps on how many candidates can apply for the program and broadening the criteria for who can apply.

In 2022, Canada exported nearly $92.8 billion in agriculture and food products, including raw agricultural materials, fish and seafood, and processed foods.

The program is expected to have little, if any, impact on small local farms, which rely primarily on local labour. Several contacted by the 100 Mile Free Press said they don’t anticipate any impact. Larger agriculture and agri-food operations will benefit most.

The express entry program is another important tool in attracting workers with the skills Canadian agriculture and agri-food businesses need, MacAuley said.

“Our agriculture and agri-food sector is an important engine of economic growth and requires a skilled and reliable workforce to continue to feed our growing population,” he said.

100 Mile House