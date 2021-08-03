Feds, province announce $5.7M for 9 infrastructure projects in northern B.C.

The federal government announced $5.7 million in funding for for nine infrastructure projects in northern B.C. on Tuesday (Aug. 3).

According to Ken Hardie, the MP for Fleetwood-Port Kells, the funding comes from the COVID-19 resilience infrastructure stream. The stream has the federal government covering 80 per cent of projects or up to 100 per cent for projects in the territories or in Indigenous communities.

Among the projects announced, Hardie said that the Gitsegukla First Nation, located 30 minutes west of New Hazelton, will retrofit their community hall.

“This will support food delivery programs to the elementary school students and staff, facilitate the teaching of traditional cooking, and supply backup power in the event of power outages to keep freezers running and the food safe,” Hardie said.

Another project will involve the Nisga’a village of Gitlaxt’aamiks, about 100 kilometres north of Terrace. Hardie said the village will get 475 metres of concrete sidewalk.

“This would be along the main road in the village. And what it’ll do is provide safe passage for pedestrians walking between the municipal building and the local school,” he said.

