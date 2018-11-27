Federal minister announces Indigenous participation in forest sector in Williams Lake

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, Amarjeet Sohi, formally announced a multi-year $321,500 investment in two Indigenous forestry projects in British Columbia that will create jobs and boost the local economy during a visit to Williams Lake Tuesday morning.

Canada’s forest sector continues to be an important generator of jobs in communities across the country, he said, including rural, remote and Indigenous communities. This is why our government is working with Indigenous peoples to ensure that they participate in — and benefit from — natural resource projects.

“These projects bring the skills and training necessary to capture tomorrow’s new opportunities related to our forestry sector,” said Amarjeet Sohi, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources. “They are great examples of how we are working with Indigenous partners to create good jobs and boost the local economy of communities that rely on forests for their livelihood.”

The first investment of $173,500 helped the Yune’sit’in Government support the business planning of an Indigenous-owned milling operation. The project, in partnership with Tolko Industries Ltd. and the Cariboo Chilcotin Aboriginal Training Employment Centre, helped workers with training and business plan development to take advantage of new opportunities in the forestry sector.

The second investment of $148,000 helped train Esk-etemc First Nation community members in forest management, environmental monitoring, business development and safety and first aid, thus providing knowledge to support the community’s forestry-based economic development.

Both projects were funded by the Indigenous Forestry Initiative that is part of our government’s Softwood Lumber Action Plan, which offers opportunities and direct funding to Indigenous communities that rely on forests for their livelihood.

