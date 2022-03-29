Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Federal Liberals set to deliver budget on April 7, Freeland tells House of Commons

Budget expected to include first steps on national pharmacare and dental care

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she will deliver this year’s budget next week.

Freeland tells the House of Commons she will unveil the government’s spending plans on April 7 in a document that has been expected to focus on measures to spur economic growth.

The budget is also expected to have new social programs promised as part of an agreement to earn the backing of the New Democrats in key parliamentary votes.

That includes the first steps on national pharmacare and dental care.

The budget is also expected to have billions of dollars in housing-related measures that the Liberals and New Democrats promised during last year’s election campaign.

The Liberals may have extra spending room to absorb some of the new programs with the economy rebounding faster than anticipated, along with higher oil prices and inflation rates that are expected to pad the government’s bottom line.

—The Canadian Press

federal budgetLiberals

Previous story
Street racing in Abbotsford leads to rollover crash and charges for ‘N’ driver
Next story
100 Mile youth raise $8,000 in peace march for Ukraine

Just Posted

Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation speaks during a ceremony held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 as the investigation of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School got underway. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Prime minister, chiefs to visit St. Joseph’s Mission former residential school near Williams Lake

Highway 20 is closed two kilometres west of Alexis Creek in the Chilcotin due to a vehicle incident Tuesday, March 20. (DriveBC website image)
Vehicle crash closes Highway 20 just west of Alexis Creek

Karl Lundsbye, left, Claudia Ring and Rowan Hermiston finish a lap in the Peace March for Ukraine Sunday. Ring donated $800 to the youth’s fundraiser, which collected close to $7,000 for the Ukrainian Red Cross. (Kelly Sinoski photo -100 Mile Free Press).
100 Mile youth raise $8,000 in peace march for Ukraine

The Realm of Toys owner Jazmyn Lyons holds up some fundraising bunnies that will go toward the Easter Festival she and her mom are hosting in downtown Williams Lake on Sunday, April 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Easter Festival to be back, bigger and better than ever in Williams Lake