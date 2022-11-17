Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra speaks with members of the media after tabling legislation in the House of Commons, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra speaks with members of the media after tabling legislation in the House of Commons, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal government still strongly encourages people to use masks while travelling

But mask wearing on planes and trains will not be a requirement

Canada’s minister of transport says after a briefing with the country’s top doctor, the government still strongly encourages people to wear masks on planes and trains — but stopped short of making it a requirement.

Omar Alghabra says that he participated in a briefing from chief public health officer Theresa Tam this morning.

He says the government will continue to follow advice from doctors and will maintain the recommendation for now.

The minister says he wears a mask when travelling on a plane and that it is a kind thing to do.

Last week during a virtual update, Tam said that “increased growth” of COVID-19 variants, influenza and a surge of the respiratory syncytial virus is posing a challenge for the health system in several parts of the country.

On Oct. 1, all COVID-19 entry restrictions were removed by the federal government, including quarantine for unvaccinated foreign travellers and mask mandates for anyone entering Canada.

RELATED: B.C. will only consider mask mandate if new major virus emerges: public health officer

RELATED: Feds lift border vaccine requirements, mandatory masks on planes and trains

Coronavirustravel

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Early-morning wildfire broke out on Limbert Mountain near Agassiz
Next story
Kokanee Glacier can’t be saved

Just Posted

Cristy and Jason Landry wait for their friend Shawn Tyerman to disembark from the CC130Hercules aircraft he flew into the Williams Lake Regional Airport on Nov. 10, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Pilot touches down CC-130 Hercules in Williams Lake after long journey to aviation

Elaine Balul volunteers at the Salvation Army regularly and spends afternoons in the share room giving out fresh food. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Enthusiastic volunteer in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Hospice Society is hoping to ease the grief felt during the holidays with the return of the in-person Memory Tree event which will take place at city hall on Dec. 4 this year. (File photo)
Williams Lake Hospice Society brings back Memory Tree celebration for 2022

Williams Lake announced firefighter Evan Dean will be the city’s new fire chief. This past summer Dean attended a vehicle fire on a property behind Billy Bob’s Country Restaurant & Bar. (Angie Mindus file photo - Wiliams Lake Tribune)
Firefighter Evan Dean will be new fire chief for Williams Lake