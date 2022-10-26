Williams Lake Regional Airport will be getting a new snowblower after the city received a grant from the federal government. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Federal government grants $502,000 new snowblower at Williams Lake Regional Airport

Williams Lake was one of eight communities to receive airport funding

Williams Lake Regional Airport will be getting a new snowblower thanks to federal funding.

Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced funding for eight B.C. airports on Oct. 19 through Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program.

The city will receive $502,200 to purchase a medium-sized snowblower.

“Airports play a crucial role to keeping Canadians connected across our vast country, and the last two years have only underscored this,” Alghabra said in a news release. “Today’s investment of over $14 million in eight airports across British Columbia is great news for the region’s air sector and for all the communities these airports serve. Investments like these will ensure that our air sector comes out strong as we enter post-pandemic recovery, and help us keep our commitment to building safer, stronger communities.”

Other communities receiving funding are Cranbrook, Fort St. John, Massett, Nanaimo, Powell River, Terrace and Tofino.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AirportWilliams Lake

Previous story
B.C. Lieutenant Governor presented with first poppy to kick off 2022 campaign

Just Posted

Williams Lake Regional Airport will be getting a new snowblower after the city received a grant from the federal government. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Federal government grants $502,000 new snowblower at Williams Lake Regional Airport

RCMP logo
Woman shoplifter charged in Williams Lake, stayed overnight at businesses she stole from

Non profits hosting multi-day events can apply for the November 2022 intake for applications for grant funding from the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake opens up November intake for event grants

Outgoing Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb accepts a poppy from Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 first vice-president Gord Keener Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Royal Canadian Legion Annual Poppy Campaign gets underway Oct. 28