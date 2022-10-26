Federal government grants $502,000 new snowblower at Williams Lake Regional Airport

Williams Lake was one of eight communities to receive airport funding

Williams Lake Regional Airport will be getting a new snowblower thanks to federal funding.

Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced funding for eight B.C. airports on Oct. 19 through Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program.

The city will receive $502,200 to purchase a medium-sized snowblower.

“Airports play a crucial role to keeping Canadians connected across our vast country, and the last two years have only underscored this,” Alghabra said in a news release. “Today’s investment of over $14 million in eight airports across British Columbia is great news for the region’s air sector and for all the communities these airports serve. Investments like these will ensure that our air sector comes out strong as we enter post-pandemic recovery, and help us keep our commitment to building safer, stronger communities.”

Other communities receiving funding are Cranbrook, Fort St. John, Massett, Nanaimo, Powell River, Terrace and Tofino.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

