J.R. Rardon photo A fishing crew brings aboard a net filled with herring, foreground, during the 2017 harvest off the mouth of French Creek in March.

J.R. Rardon photo A fishing crew brings aboard a net filled with herring, foreground, during the 2017 harvest off the mouth of French Creek in March.

Federal government announces closure of most Pacific herring fisheries

Exception will be harvests by First Nations for food and ceremonial purposes

Most commercial fisheries for Pacific herring on the West Coast have been closed with the exception of harvests by First Nations for food and ceremonial purposes.

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says in a statement that this “cautious” approach to Pacific herring management is based on recently intensified risks to wild salmon.

Pacific herring are an important food source for the salmon, sea birds, marine mammals and other fish.

Murray says herring are vital to the health of the ecosystem and stocks are in a fragile state, so an effort must be made to “protect and regenerate this important forage species.”

She says harvesting of Pacific herring will be reduced to a 10 per cent rate in the Strait of Georgia with a maximum total allowable catch of 7,850 tonnes.

The statement says the decision was taken with the aim of providing sustainable fishing opportunities and increasing stock, while considering the decline of wild salmon, and the impacts of the recent floods and landslides on fish habitats in B.C.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Hundreds gather off mid-Vancouver Island to protest herring fishery

RELATED: DFO releases final herring plan for 2021

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Previous story
Regulator denies Uber expansion across B.C., ‘not convinced’ of need outside Lower Mainland
Next story
Doctors’ group urges B.C. to expedite booster shots as Omicron moves in

Just Posted

A view of Williams Lake looking towards Sugar Cane and Russet Bluffs of the freshly frozen, snow-covered lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake is freshly frozen and snow-covered this week

The Fraser River footbridge falls under a blanket in snow in Winter of 2020. The bridge could once again be hit with the white stuff this weekend. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Snowfall weather alert issued for Cariboo

A Williams Lake lake man is scheduled to appear in Kamloops Law Courts on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 faced with several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle. (Kamloops This Week file photo)
Williams Lake man arrested near Kamloops in possession of stolen truck faces several charges

Ruby Willams (centre) does her TRX workout during a fitness class at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre in Williams Lake on her 88th birthday this month. (Robyn Dawes photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Vibrant senior still active at 88