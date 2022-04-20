Timothy Cail won $57,859.20 on a Lotto 6/49 ticket while shopping with his daughter. (BCLC photo submitted)

Father-daughter shopping trip nets Williams Lake man $57K lottery win

Timothy Cail purchased his ticket at the Pine Centre Mall

  • Apr. 20, 2022 12:20 p.m.
  • News

Timothy Cail was waiting for his daughter to finish shopping when he decided to purchase a Lotto 6/49 ticket on a whim for the February 2, 2022 draw. It’s a decision he’s glad he made as it netted him exactly $57,859.20.

“I was standing in the mall waiting for my daughter… so I decided to buy a lottery ticket,” he explained of his motivation to purchase his ticket.

The Williams Lake resident purchased his ticket at the Pine Centre Mall on Massey Drive in Prince George and was out of town for work when he received some exciting news from his wife.

“My wife scanned the ticket for me and sent me a screenshot of the winning amount. It was pretty exciting as I didn’t expect it to happen.”

Cail says he will take his time to decide with his family what to do with the prize.

