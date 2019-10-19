RCMP and road crews are still redirecting traffic around the wrecked vehicle which is a brown Ford 4x4 pickup truck. Patrick Davies photo.

Fatal vehicle incident west of Williams Lake closes down Highway 20

One person is confirmed dead while other passengers have suffered serious to critical injuries

RCMP has confirmed one person has died and others are injured following a vehicle incident west of Williams Lake Saturday morning.

According to Drive B.C., a vehicle incident at Pablo Creek Road just 17 kilometres west of Williams Lake has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic.

Information is limited at this time, but Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP, was able to confirm there has been one fatality and noted there were other passengers with multiple injuries ranging from serious to critical.

“The RCMP and emergency personnel are on scene and the highway is currently closed,” Saunderson said.

No other information is available at this time. Drive B.C. predicts Highway 20 will be fully opened by 10:30 a.m.

