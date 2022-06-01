Area where crash occurred.

Area where crash occurred.

Fatal motorbike crash on rural road east of Kamloops

The incident happened near Paul Lake

One person is dead following a fatal collision near Kamloops on Pinantan Pritchard Road.

Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP was called to the scene at about 11:50 a.m., June 1, near Ojibway Road after a report that a motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The road is closed while emergency crews are on scene. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and look for an alternative route.

Anyone who witnessed has video, or information related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-318-1800 and reference file 2022-18393.

READ MORE: Suspects still at large in Vernon after Mountie injured, cruisers rammed

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKamloops

Previous story
Woman arrested while breaking into South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce
Next story
‘Disturbing’ case highlights inequity in disability benefit: B.C. ombudsperson

Just Posted

Former, long-time city councillor Surinderpal Rathor announced Wednesday, June 1, he is running for mayor and said he is ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Surinderpal Rathor to run for mayor of Williams Lake in 2022 election

Angel Emile. (RCMP handout)
Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s assistance locating missing 19-year-old woman

The city estimates the Williams Lake river valley will re-open, seen here in June 2022, to the public in Spring 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City ‘conservatively’ estimates Williams Lake river valley will reopen spring 2023

The Lakers Car Club in Williams Lake hosted what felt like a festival of cars from foreign to domestic and motorbikes to tough trucks and everything in between, Sunday, May 29, 2022 in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 Ballot Awards for Spring Roundup Lakers Car Club Show and Shine in Williams Lake