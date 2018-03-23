A fatal crash south of Prince George Friday has claimed one life and sent another person to the hospital. File image

Fatal crash south of Prince George

A two-vehicle crash 20 kilometres south of Prince George has killed one person and sent one other person to hospital.

Highway 97 remains closed just south of Prince George at Dammas Road due to a fatal two-vehicle crash early Friday.

“One person is dead and another person has been sent to the hospital in critical condition,” said Corp. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations.

At 7:15 a.m., Prince George RCMP and North District Traffic Services were called to the incident which took place 20 kilometres south of the city, involving a car and a pickup truck.

Weather and road conditions may be a factor in the crash, note police.

“RCMP and emergency service personnel remain on scene,” Saunderson said. “The causal factors of the crash have not yet been determined, however, the roads were covered in ice and packed snow at the time of the crash.”

Read more: Black ice and slippery sections on Cariboo Chilcotin highways

The highway will remain closed to all traffic while police gather forensic evidence, although a detour around the crash scene has been established.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has not yet spoke to police is asked to call North District Traffic Services at 250-659-4004.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man
Next story
UPDATED: MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

Just Posted

Fatal crash south of Prince George

A two-vehicle crash 20 kilometres south of Prince George has killed one person and sent one other person to hospital.

Trudeau to formally exonerate Tsilhqot’in war chiefs hanged 1864/65

A delegation from the Tsilhqot’in Nation is travelling to Ottawa to hear Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally exonerate the Tsilhqot’in war chiefs.

Black ice and slippery sections on Cariboo Chilcotin highways

Black ice and slippery sections are being reported along Highway 97 and… Continue reading

BC Hockey Championship kicks off in lakecity

Residents encouraged to cheer on the players at BC Hockey Championship

Family of wildfire evacuee wants better emergency preparedness for vulnerable people

Williams Lake’s David Jeff “fell through the cracks”

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong B.C. ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

UPDATED: MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The demonstration is part of a day of action against the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

Most Read