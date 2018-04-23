Fatal crash claims life of 66-year-old Williams Lake man

A single vehicle crash near Springfield Road has claimed the life of a 66 year old Williams Lake man.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of North District RCMP said police were called to the 4000 Block of Springfield Road of Williams Lake to a single vehicle crash at around 6:26 p.m. Sunday, April 22.

“On scene, police were told a Chevrolet pickup had gone over the embankment and that the driver had been ejected from the truck,” Saunderson said in a press release, noting police hiked down to the vehicle and discovered that the driver was deceased.

An investigation in the crash is ongoing, and although the causal factors have yet to be determined, police do not believe alcohol or speed to be involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the RCMP at 250-392-6211.