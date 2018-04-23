Fatal crash claims life of 66-year-old Williams Lake man

Police continue to investigate a single vehicle crash Sunday evening near Springfield Road

A single vehicle crash near Springfield Road has claimed the life of a 66 year old Williams Lake man.

A single vehicle crash Sunday evening claimed the life of 66-year-old man from Williams Lake.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of North District RCMP said police were called to the 4000 Block of Springfield Road of Williams Lake to a single vehicle crash at around 6:26 p.m. Sunday, April 22.

“On scene, police were told a Chevrolet pickup had gone over the embankment and that the driver had been ejected from the truck,” Saunderson said in a press release, noting police hiked down to the vehicle and discovered that the driver was deceased.

An investigation in the crash is ongoing, and although the causal factors have yet to be determined, police do not believe alcohol or speed to be involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Previous story
PHOTO GALLERY: 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Sale
Next story
Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Just Posted

Fatal crash claims life of 66-year-old Williams Lake man

Police continue to investigate a single vehicle crash Sunday evening near Springfield Road

New TNG radio station receives federal funding

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announced $180,500 for the new First Nations radio station in B.C.’ Interior

Local fire chief issues warning for parents

High flood waters a concern in the Wildwood area

28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo officially in the record books

Sellout crowds, standout performances highlight indoor rodeo weekend

BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees to be honoured at Sunday’s Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

This year’s 2018 BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees to be formally introduced to Sunday’s crowd

Williams Lake A&W goes strawless for Earth Day

Students learn about recycling, waste ahead of Earth Day

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Turbulent times for outgoing B.C. Lieutenant Governor

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate and William

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

Trump is claiming that North Korea has agreed to “denuclearization” before his potential meeting with Kim, but that’s not the case.

Most Read