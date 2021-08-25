Family physician named Green Party federal election candidate for Cariboo-Prince George

Leigh Hunsinger-Chang of Prince George has announced her intention to run as the Green Party candidate for the Cariboo-Prince George riding in this year’s federal election. (Photo submitted)

In the upcoming federal snap election, a Prince George family and emergency physician is the Cariboo-George candidate running for the Green Party.

Dr. Leigh Hunsinger-Chang has lived in Northern B.C. for the past decade and said she has seen the devastating effects of climate change.

“This is my first electoral endeavour and I am standing for the Green Party as they are the only national party with a substantial climate action plan to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement and start to turn the tide of climate change,” she said in a news release Wednesday, August 25.

Hunsinger-Chang runs a family practice with two colleagues and teaches as a clinical assistant professor in the University of BC Northern Medical Program.

She is a stepmother to a teenage son and has two small children with her spouse Dr. Steven Chang.

“The three issues I am most passionate about and want to move forward in this election are equitable health care for all, viable economic recovery from COVID-19, and climate action for a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Other federal election candidates having put their names forward for Cariboo-Prince George include NDP Audrey McKinnon, Conservative Todd Doherty, Liberal Party Garth Frizzell and People’s Party of Canada Jeremy Gustafson.

Nominations close for candidates on Monday, August 30.

