Leigh Hunsinger-Chang of Prince George has announced her intention to run as the Green Party candidate for the Cariboo-Prince George riding in this year’s federal election. (Photo submitted)

Leigh Hunsinger-Chang of Prince George has announced her intention to run as the Green Party candidate for the Cariboo-Prince George riding in this year’s federal election. (Photo submitted)

Family physician named Green Party federal election candidate for Cariboo-Prince George

Leigh Hunsinger-Chang puts name forward

In the upcoming federal snap election, a Prince George family and emergency physician is the Cariboo-George candidate running for the Green Party.

Dr. Leigh Hunsinger-Chang has lived in Northern B.C. for the past decade and said she has seen the devastating effects of climate change.

“This is my first electoral endeavour and I am standing for the Green Party as they are the only national party with a substantial climate action plan to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement and start to turn the tide of climate change,” she said in a news release Wednesday, August 25.

Read More: VIDEO: Canadians will head to the polls for a federal election on Sept. 20

Hunsinger-Chang runs a family practice with two colleagues and teaches as a clinical assistant professor in the University of BC Northern Medical Program.

She is a stepmother to a teenage son and has two small children with her spouse Dr. Steven Chang.

“The three issues I am most passionate about and want to move forward in this election are equitable health care for all, viable economic recovery from COVID-19, and climate action for a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Other federal election candidates having put their names forward for Cariboo-Prince George include NDP Audrey McKinnon, Conservative Todd Doherty, Liberal Party Garth Frizzell and People’s Party of Canada Jeremy Gustafson.

Nominations close for candidates on Monday, August 30.

Read More: Trudeau’s election gamble for a majority government garners skepticism from expert

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboofederal electionQuesnelVanderhoofWilliams Lake

Previous story
Fire destroys motorhome parked in downtown Williams Lake, claims life of one person
Next story
Unprovoked disturbing assault on homeless man leaves Vancouver police looking for suspect

Just Posted

The Flat Lake Area Restriction Order.
Restriction orders in place for Succour Lake and Flat Lake wildfire zones

Interior Health is planning to repatriate care home residents who were evacuated from seven communities, including 100 Mile House. (File photo).
Interior Health starts ‘repatriation’ of long-term care residents

Leigh Hunsinger-Chang of Prince George has announced her intention to run as the Green Party candidate for the Cariboo-Prince George riding in this year’s federal election. (Photo submitted)
Family physician named Green Party federal election candidate for Cariboo-Prince George

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and RCMP attended a fire Tuesday evening along Mackenzie Ave. (Photo submitted)
Fire destroys motorhome parked in downtown Williams Lake, claims life of one person