Family physician named Green Party federal election candidate for Cariboo-Prince George

In the upcoming federal snap election, a Prince George family and emergency physician is the Cariboo-George candidate running for the Green Party.
Dr. Leigh Hunsinger-Chang has lived in Northern B.C. for the past decade and said she has seen the devastating effects of climate change.
“This is my first electoral endeavour and I am standing for the Green Party as they are the only national party with a substantial climate action plan to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement and start to turn the tide of climate change,” she said in a news release Wednesday, August 25.
Hunsinger-Chang runs a family practice with two colleagues and teaches as a clinical assistant professor in the University of BC Northern Medical Program.
She is a stepmother to a teenage son and has two small children with her spouse Dr. Steven Chang.
“The three issues I am most passionate about and want to move forward in this election are equitable health care for all, viable economic recovery from COVID-19, and climate action for a sustainable future for generations to come.”
Other federal election candidates having put their names forward for Cariboo-Prince George include NDP Audrey McKinnon, Conservative Todd Doherty, Liberal Party Garth Frizzell and People’s Party of Canada Jeremy Gustafson.
Nominations close for candidates on Monday, August 30.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.