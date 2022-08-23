Family OK after huge cottonwood tree crashes through Quesnel home

A Quesnel home sustained substantial damage after a tree fell Tuesday, Aug. 23. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer) (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer) (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)

A Quesnel family was left shaken but unharmed after a huge cottonwood tree crashed through the roof of their rental home Tuesday (Aug. 23).

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department (QVFD) responded to the call on Norman Street at around 5:45 p.m.

The family was inside the home when the tree in the backyard came down, crashing through the roof.

“Everyone got out alright,” said Kirby Booker, with the QVFD. “Just some minor scratches to one person’s leg, but she’s fine.”

Power services were disconnected to the home as a precaution.

It is unclear what caused the tree to have failed mid-trunk.

“It’s not structurally sound anymore,” Booker said of the house in which the damage extended beyond the roof.

Outside, the family gathered with their pet dog and rats they retrieved from inside as they made phone calls to determine where they would stay for the night.

Kirby, along with other emergency responders, was relieved everyone got out alright.

“Thank god they’re OK,” said one neighbour, who was outside cutting their grass when they heard the tree collapse.

