Port Moody Police Department Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver Police Department Const. Mark Simms in a photo used for an online poster by friends and family. (Facebook)

Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out: report

Const. Jordan Long and Const. Mark Simms are facing an appeal in Cuba after their acquittal

The family and friends of a girl who accused two B.C. police officers of sexual assault in Cuba has spoken out for the first time, according to a media report.

The Ontario girl, who was 17 at the time of the alleged assault, was on a graduation trip to Cuba in March when she accused Port Moody Police Department Const. Jordan Long and his friend, Vancouver Police Department Const. Mark Simms, of sex assault while they were vacationing separately in Varadero.

After a nine-month legal battle, the two men were acquitted by a five-judge panel last week. But on Monday, Cuban prosecutors said they would appeal the verdict.

On Thursday, the accuser’s family and friends broke their silence to say “there are always [two] sides to every story,” in a statement to Global News.

“Just because two men wear badges, does not mean they are innocent,” the statement said. “I know this young lady. She is athletic, responsible, and shy. She is not a […] heavy drinker or drug user.”

Many members of a Facebook group dedicated to the two police officers slammed the accuser’s comments. The families of the two officers have not yet provided an official response.

