Family mourns loss of 20-year-old killed in highway collision

Jerome Chum Lee Myers named as victim in Thursday’s Highway 20 collision

Family members are mourning the loss of a young man following a collision Thursday at Lee’s Hill on Highway 20 west of Williams Lake.

Jerome Chum Lee Myers of Yunesit’in (Stone), 20, was killed when a vehicle he was driving collided with a fuel truck.

His aunt, Pam Alphonse, described Jerome as funny with a great sense of humour, forever joking with others, having a big heart, being protective of his family and having a passion for baseball.

Alphonse said Jerome grew up with his cousins, and leaves behind his parents, Sarah Setah and Lawrence Myers, along with two brothers and three sisters.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash involving a fuel truck and a passenger car near the top of Lee’s Hill has resulted in the death of one person, say RCMP.

A second person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Williams Lake and Alexis Creek RCMP were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 20 east of Hanceville just before 11 a.m. early today, March 29.

A BC Ambulance helicopter attended the scene from Kamloops, sad Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Chief Rick White.

Four members of the CCSAR team attended the incident, leaving Williams Lake around 11 a.m. and performed an auto extrication on the car, he said.

RCMP say the investigation remains in the early stages and details of the crash are limited. Police are continuing to work to determine the contributing factors, said Corp. Madonna Saunderson in a release.

Highway 20 remains closed in both directions 8 kilometres east of Hanceville because of the crash.

According to Drive BC, the road is expected to reopen around 8 p.m. Earlier reports suggested the road might reopen around 5:30 p.m.

