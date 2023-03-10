A house fire in Keremeos has cost the family everything due to the heavy smoke. It took firefighters four hours to put out. (Contributed)

A house fire in Keremeos has cost the family everything due to the heavy smoke. It took firefighters four hours to put out. (Contributed)

Family loses everything in Keremeos house fire, believed to be sparked by dryer

Although the fire was contained there was very heavy smoke damage

A four-hour battle with a housefire in Keremeos cost a family all they had.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a two-story home near the Hilltop gas station in Keremeos at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

A total of 15 firefighters were on scene for more than four hours putting out the blaze.

READ ALSO: Penticton’s Indigenous friendship centre sued for allegedly forcing out ex director

Fire Chief Jordy Bosscha said that they were able to keep the fire contained to the laundry and bathroom of the home, however, the amount of damage left the home uninhabitable.

The heavy smoke damage also cost the family of five everything in the house. No injuries were reported from the fire.

The fire is currently believed to have started in a dryer, but the cause is currently under investigation.

A second nearby two-story home was also evacuated, but the residents there will be allowed back in once power and water are restored.

Bosscha gave special thanks to the volunteer firefighters employes, as well as the RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, Emergency Support Services and FortisBC for their quick response to the fire.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline construction costs balloon again, this time to $30.9B
Next story
Flight cancelled in Kelowna after suspect points laser at plane; RCMP issue warning

Just Posted

Jan Fichtner, coordinator of the Just-In-Time Tutoring program, holds up a resource for families that Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy offers. (Ruth Lloyd photo)
New Williams Lake tutoring program aims to make big impact

Stephen D’Souza of the Homelessness Services Association of B.C., based in Richmond, is in Williams Lake helping Tamara Garreau, Cariboo Friendship Society supervisor of social programs and her team with a homeless count March 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Homeless count underway in Williams Lake March 10

Ken Duffy stops at one of the orienteering checkpoints along the route during an event put on by the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club. (Sharon Duffy photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club hosts Scout Island event

Former Williams Lake resident Brittany Klingmann qualified at nationals for weightlifting to compete at the 2023 Worlds Masters Championship. (Chris Taylor photo)
Weightlifter prepares for 2023 world competition in Poland

Pop-up banner image