Family, friends continue search for missing man in Williams Lake

Oliver Rujanschi was last seen on the golf course side of the Williams Lake River Valley

The search for a man who went missing this past Thursday afternoon, May 27, continued over the weekend in Williams Lake and surrounding regions.

Williams Lake RCMP said Oliver Rujanschi was last seen in Williams Lake on the golf course side of the Williams Lake River Valley, Tolko area, after leaving work in duress.

He was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, a ball cap, work boots and possibly a hard hard and hi-vis vest.

Rujanschi is described as approximately six-foot-three-inches tall and 180 pounds with shoulder-length, curly brown hair and blue eyes.

Over the weekend, concerned family and friends banded together to create a Facebook group: ‘Find Oliver Rujanschi,’ in order to co-ordinate search efforts.

READ MORE: Search and rescue, RCMP, respond to report of missing person in Williams Lake

Friday, May 28 the Williams Lake RCMP assisted with a helicopter search and police dog, while Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were also called in to assist.

“Oliver, last seen at his place of employment, suddenly left work around 2 p.m.,” RCMP North District media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

“This is out of character for Oliver. Family and friends are concerned for his well-being.”

Anyone with information about Rujanschi, or his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Stephanie Ferrari at 250-267-6963.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing personWilliams Lake