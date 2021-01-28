Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)

Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

A Kitimat woman is mourning the loss of her baby amid allegations by the family that she was denied service at Kitimat General Hospital.

Theo Morrison told Black Press Media that his pregnant daughter, whose due date was Jan. 12, was having close contractions on early Thursday morning (Jan. 28), so the family brought her to the hospital anticipating that labour was near.

Morrison claims the family was refused service and told to go to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace.

“They said there’s nothing they could do and they literally just sent her to Terrace,” which is roughly 60 kilometres away.

At Mills Memorial, his daughter delivered her stillborn baby. The family has not been told by doctors what happened to the infant.

The family said they have not filed an official complaint to the health authority as of Thursday morning.

Northern Health confirmed to Black Press Media that Kitimat’s maternity unit is fully operating, but could not speak to a particular patient case, citing privacy laws.

A spokesperson with the health authority said that hospitals do not turn people away. However, in a subsequent email they said there are a number of reasons why a patient will be directed to go to a different regional hospital, particularly if the level of care anticipated to be needed cannot be met.

“Kitimat General Hospital has the capacity to, and does perform deliveries” including C-sections, the spokesperson said.

“Mills Memorial has obstetrical and pediatric specialties, as well as neonatal nursery capability and ICU-level care capacity, if an assessment indicated any of those may required.”


clare.rayment@northernsentinel.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

Just Posted

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

Players participate in an indoor futsal practice during last year’s Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association winter session. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association optimistic as spring season approaches

The WLYSA’s winter indoor futsal season got underway at the beginning of January

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen, 100 Mile RCMP
100 Mile House police report: Uninvited guest discovered on Horse Lake Road

Police respond to 68 calls from Jan. 20-26.

(Photo submitted)
Bella Coola family shares COVID-19 experience to help fight stigma associated with virus

Nedeea Siwallace and her partner decided that being honest was the best way to keep everyone safe

The BC Centre for Disease Control has released a map showing COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population from Jan. 17-23. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
Cariboo Chilcotin region among highest COVID-19 numbers in province: BCCDC

The figures are based on COVID-19 cases per population of 100,000

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

Most Read