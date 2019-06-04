John Tressierra, 34, and Trudy Stonechild, 29, have been reported missing. (Photos submitted)

Family and Williams Lake RCMP searching for missing woman, man

Trudy Stonechild is possibly with a male associate, John Tresierra, 34

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a woman reported missing by her family.

On Tuesday June 4, at noon family of Trudy Stonechild, 29, reported her as missing.

“Trudy is possibly with a male associate, John Tresierra, 34. Family and the Williams Lake RCMP are searching for the two individuals to ensure their well-being.”

Trudy Stonechild is described as: Indigenous female, 5’4” tall, 125 pounds with medium length brown hair.

John Tresierra is described as: Dark completion, 5’8” tall, 140 pounds with short brown hair.

Should you know the whereabouts of one or both of these individuals please contact with Williams Lake RCMP immediately at 250-392-6211 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Just Posted

Family and Williams Lake RCMP searching for missing woman, man

Trudy Stonechild is possibly with a male associate, John Tresierra, 34

CN to repair damaged secondary track in Williams Lake

The cause of the damage, which occurred sometime overnight April 10, 2019, has never been determined

BCUC to host feedback session in Williams Lake on regulation of Indigenous utilities

A BCUC panel is visiting 10 different B.C. communities to host the sessions

172 job layoffs as Canfor announces closure of Vavenby mill

The wind-down of the operation will start June 4

SMART 55: Seniors Activity Centre members’ absence, friendship will be greatly missed

This past month has been a difficult one for our members

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

’Someone out there knows what happened’ to teens killed a year ago in Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Surfrider Pacific Rim cheers unified decision.

B.C. invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to Vancouver court this week

Canada’s relationship with Beijing has deteriorated rapidly since the December arrest

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

Most Read