Family and friends search for missing Quesnel-area man

A missing persons report has been filed for 27-year-old Sidney Boyd of the Quesnel area. (Facebook photo)A missing persons report has been filed for 27-year-old Sidney Boyd of the Quesnel area. (Facebook photo)
Sidney Boyd was last seen on Monday, April 5 in the downtown core of Quesnel, said RCMP. (RCMP photo)Sidney Boyd was last seen on Monday, April 5 in the downtown core of Quesnel, said RCMP. (RCMP photo)

On the streets of Prince George, Heather Laurent excitedly approaches a person hoping she has found her missing brother. All too often, the sister of Quesnel area resident Sidney Boyd is disappointed, but she isn’t giving up yet.

Laurent continues to walk or drive the streets of Prince George with close family friend ShayLee Jack in the hopes of finding Boyd, 27, who she said was last seen several weeks ago in Quesnel.

Boyd, who is well known on the streets in Quesnel, could regularly be seen either walking or riding his bike. He is from the Indigenous community of Kluskus and has a large family.

“He’s a very outgoing and caring person,” Laurent said of her brother.

“He takes the time out of the day to talk to people, so this is out of the ordinary for him to be without contact with family for two weeks.”

10 hrs of straight looking.

Searching street by street.
stopping meeting people showing your photo and getting info…

Posted by Laurent Heather on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

As she searches, Laurent believes they are getting closer to finding Boyd who is described as 5’10 tall and 170 pounds with short black hair.

Every time she has pulled out a photo of her brother, people say they have seen the man, even identifying him by his first name.

“We believe he’s in Prince George because I’m in Prince George right now and a lot of people have confirmed that they have seen him,” Laurent said.

“It’s just that we haven’t seen him ourselves, so what we’re waiting for is to personally confirm that he is here.”

If Laurent and Jack are unsuccessful in confirming the whereabouts of Boyd, Laurent said she will call for a search with volunteers to canvas as much area as possible in and around Prince George later this week.

Quesnel RCMP confirmed it has launched a missing persons file, and asks anyone who may have seen Boyd to contact the detachment at 250-992-9211.

(This article has been updated to include a description of Boyd who Quesnel RCMP said was reported missing Monday, April 19.)

Most Read