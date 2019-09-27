Fall is in the air in the Cariboo, snow on the way for the Chilcotin

Five to 10 cm of snow by Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada

A special weather statement has been issued for the Chilcotin for Friday, Sept. 27. Angie Mindus photo

A special weather statement is in effect for the Chilcotin Friday, Sept. 27.

Snow is possible for the eastern slopes of the Coast mountains during the day and night, today and tonight, with five to 10 cm of snow by Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada.

“As a cold airmass settles in over the B.C. Interior, an upper level disturbance will approach from the north, stalling over southern B.C. through the weekend,” states Environment Canada.

“As freezing levels drop, rain showers mixed at times with wet flurries are forecast. A persistent northeasterly flow will set-up later today and areas over the western and southern Chilcotin could potentially see snowfall accumulations beginning (Friday) afternoon.”

Read More: Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

In Williams Lake, meanwhile, residents can expect sun and clouds, a daytime high of 7C and a 60 per cent chance of rain.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday Cariboo Chilcotin residents will see blue skies and sunshine with daytime highs of 8C, 11Cand 11C, with overnight temperatures dipping down to -3C.

Do you have a comment about this story, or a video or photo to share? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.