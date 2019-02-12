A satirical Facebook page for Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is causing confusion. (Facebook/Lisa Helps-Victoria Mayor)

Fake Facebook account impersonates Victoria mayor

Impersonator causes confusion for Victoria residents

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is adamant that no, she’s not advocating for churches to be turned to mosques, or spending $21 million on converting all crosswalks into rainbow crosswalks.

The clarification comes after a spoof Facebook account popped up on Sunday claiming to be Helps. The fake account, titled ‘Lisa Helps-Victoria Mayor’ was promptly shut down after the City of Victoria put forward a complaint to Facebook, but not before 100 people followed the page.

ALSO READ: Social media attack ads a ‘distraction from democracy’ says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps

Several outlandish, but apparantly satirical posts from the account poke at some of Helps’ actions. While most of the followers noticed it was a joke account, others responded with seemingly sincere comments of disappointment and ridicule. For Helps, this caused great concern.

“It seems to spread pretty quickly because it sounded like me, like ‘hey I’m the mayor and back on Facebook, share positivity – exclamation mark,’ the initial post actually sounded like me and looks like me and it’s very troubling because it wasn’t me,” Helps said Monday afternoon.

“If it were satire I wouldn’t be concerned but it was somebody posing and speaking as me and that is way different. So if you want to create a ‘Lisa doesn’t help’ or ‘Lisa helps?’ satire is fine, I have a very good sense of humour, but this isn’t humorous, because it’s a deliberate spreading of misinformation using my voice. That’s very different.”

Helps stopped using Facebook in March 2018 after she received a large amount of online harassment, calling it a “toxic echo chamber.”

READ MORE: Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps breaks up with Facebook

The City said the only way Helps communicates online is through her personal blog or her official Twitter account.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Coroner’s Service, RCMP investigating death at Cariboo work site
Next story
Toddler fatally shot in Florida; mom says he found gun in friend’s home

Just Posted

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Easthope brings a thoughtful and stark look at First Nations history

A visceral and poignant collection, Easthope invites discussion and hopes to promote learning

Williams Lake city council votes to expand transit services to include dinner hour

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11 city council also voted for an increase in taxi supplements

Williams Lake biologist planning to open microbrewery in former Greyhound Station

Dave Reedman has been brewing for about seven years, even studying brewing technology in England

Cariboo teen supported in quest for ranching career

Grade 12 student Lauren Bedford enrolled in TRU ranching program, pursuing dual credits

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read