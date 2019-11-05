The University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George. (Google Maps)

Faculty union at UNBC issues 72-hour strike notice

Pickets would go up at Prince George and Terrace campuses, and at Wood Innovation and Design Centre

The union representing faculty at the University of Northern British Columbia has issued a 72-hour strike notice.

The UNBC Faculty Association says pickets will go up at the Prince George campus, the Terrace campus, and at the Wood Innovation and Design Centre, also in Prince George, on Thursday morning if a deal is not reached.

The union says the university will continue to update students and staff with official decisions, including the status of classes following Monday’s strike notice.

It says the university tabled an offer in June that included an average salary increase of about 14 per cent over three years for tenure-track and tenured faculty members.

University spokesman Matt Wood says UNBC remains committed at this point to negotiating with the union.

RELATED: UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

The university has more than 3,500 students and about 180 tenure and tenure-track faculty.

The Canadian Press

