Face lift planned for Williams Lake city hall building exterior

The old siding will be replaced this summer

City Hall will be getting an overhaul on its exterior with the siding replaced with hardie-board. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s city hall is getting an exterior makeover.

Hardie-board siding is going to replace the old siding, and city council approved a maximum of $150,000 total cost for the project.

City council approved awarding the contract to C&S Custom Exteriors Tuesday, June 2, for the quoted price of $69,342. The City as the prime contractor will incur additional costs will include purchasing new siding and disposing of the old siding.

“This has been in the budget for 10 years and every time it went back to the budget it went up another $10,000 or $15,000 to literally the point it exceeded $600,000,” Coun. Scott Nelson said during the meeting. “We want to ensure we put a fresh look into our older style building.”

Mayor Walt Cobb noted the face lift will put some people to work and he appreciates the fact it is being done and working in-house with staff is making it more affordable.

“It’s great. If my house looked liked this I’m sure I’d move out of town,” he added with a chuckle.



