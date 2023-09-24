High winds in the Cariboo are expected to increase fire activity and smoke. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Extreme winds forecast for Cariboo Fire Centre

Weather expected to increase fire activity, smoke

Extreme winds are expected to increase wildfire smoke and fire activity Monday (Sept. 25), noted the Cariboo Fire Centre (CFC) Sunday.

Southeast wind gusts of 60-70 kilometres per hour are forecast for the entire area, reaching up to 80 kilometres per hour in the Chilcotin Fire Zone on Monday.

On Tuesday, September 26, south to southeast winds are expected to decrease to 20 kilometres per hour with gusts of 40 kilometres per hour.

“With the increased winds, residents and commuters should expect to see increased smoke and fire activity coming from existing wildfires. Personnel and other resources remain on-site and available to action wildfires throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre should they be required,” noted the CFC.

Although Category 1 campfires remain permissible in parts of the Cariboo Fire Centre, the centre is advising the public to make responsible decisions regarding the use of Category 1 campfires for the 72 hours.

“The Cariboo Fire Centre would like to remind the public to consider wind and weather conditions when recreating and having campfires in permissible areas. It is important to follow all area prohibitions and Category 1 campfire regulations.”

As of Sunday, Sept. 24 there are 385 active fires in B.C.; nine remain wildfires of note, 138 are considered out of control, 145 are being held and 102 are under control.

High winds in the Cariboo are expected to increase fire activity and smoke. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
Extreme winds forecast for Cariboo Fire Centre

