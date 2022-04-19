Many cities across B.C. recorded the hottest days of their histories during the ‘heat dome’ heatwave that blanketed much of the Pacific Northwest at the end June, 2021. (File photo)

Many cities across B.C. recorded the hottest days of their histories during the ‘heat dome’ heatwave that blanketed much of the Pacific Northwest at the end June, 2021. (File photo)

Extreme heat should be labelled a natural disaster, new report urges

University reports says 17 million Canadians live in urban areas most at risk of extreme heat issues

A new report says governments should consider extreme heat events to be natural disasters as climate change raises the risk of soaring summer temperatures in most of Canada’s biggest cities.

The Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo urges Canadians to take the threat of intense heat more seriously.

It warns more than in the decades to come.

The report says heat doesn’t cause the same wide-scale property damage as floods and fires but poses a greater risk to human health.

Nearly 600 people died in British Columbia during the heat wave last June and July.

Report author Joanna Eyquem says people and governments can ease heat wave effects with more urban green space, backup power sources to keep cooling equipment working during power surges, and better heat-related emergency planning.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. heat dome contributed to higher-than-average deaths this year, says StatsCan

RELATED: Wildfire report author says heat dome highlights need for new plans in wildfire fight

Climate change

Previous story
BC Hydro falling short on environmental obligations, conservation group claims
Next story
Cherry farmers worried by unseasonably cold temperatures in British Columbia

Just Posted

BC Hydro will be replacing its streetlights in Williams Lake with energy-efficient LEDs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BC Hydro to replace streetlights in Williams Lake with LEDs

Mya Hunlin, from left, Lily Stewart, and Aiden Fischer, will be bowling in the five pin provincial championships in Surrey at the end of April as bantam single bowlers as part of Youth Bowl Canada competition. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Youth Bowlers roll to provincials

Jadyn Johnston, diving on the right, leaps off the block for a breast stroke heat during competition in Williams Lake on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Three Williams Lake Blue Fins compete in Canadian swimming trials

Tanya Isnardy (right) returns to the stage to play a lead role alongside Brad Lawryk (not shown) and Drinda Huston (left) in <em>A Body of </em><em>Water </em>last November as part of this theatre season<em>.</em> (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society announces plays for next season