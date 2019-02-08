Extreme cold warning issued for Quesnel and Williams Lake

Arctic outflow warning issued for Bella Coola

For the second time in a week, Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Cariboo, including Quesnel and Williams Lake.

A cold arctic airmass has settled over the B.C. Central Interior. The combination of cold temperatures and winds will produce wind chills of -40C overnight. The wind chill values are expected to ease Saturday afternoon.

An Arctic outflow warning has also been issued for Bella Coola and inland sections of the central coast.

Environment Canada is forecasting that extremely strong outflow winds will develop Friday morning over the north coast and will spread south towards Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley in the afternoon as cold Arctic air surges through the mainland inlets and valleys.

“Any outdoor activity exposes you to an increased risk of frostbite. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds. Drive with care, especially along coastal routes exposed to outflow winds,” states Environment Canada.

Wind chill values near -20C are expected Friday night and will persist through Saturday morning in Bella Coola.

The forecast for Williams Lake is for cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of flurries early Friday morning with drifting snow. The skies will clear later Friday morning and the wind will pick up from the northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 Friday morning.

Strong winds are expected again Saturday with a wind chill of -28C in the evening and -40C overnight. Frostbite will occur in minutes.

Drive BC is reporting compact snow on most Cariboo highways, and limited visibility with snow on sections of Highway 97 around Williams Lake, Highway 24 and the Horsefly Road.

