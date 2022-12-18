An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Cariboo Chilcotin, including the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Cariboo Chilcotin, including the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Extreme cold warning issued for Cariboo Chilcotin, -40C wind chill and lower expected

Artic outflow warning issued for Bella Coola

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Cariboo cities of Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, and outlying areas in the week leading up to Christmas.

The warning, which calls for bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind values, was issued at 6:21 a.m. Sunday morning (Dec. 18). An extreme cold warning was already in place for the Chilcotin region, with temperatures there dipping to -40C at Alexis Creek without factoring in the wind chill.

Residents are encouraged to check on their neighbours, dress warmly and dress in layers with an outer layer that should be wind resistant.

Motorists should keep an emergency kit in their vehicles which includes extra warm clothes and blankets.

In the Bella Coola Valley, an arctic outflow warning is also in effect.

Residents there should expect bitterly cold temperatures and risk of frostbite, very strong winds through the coastal inlets and valleys and freezing spray over marine areas.

Along coastal regions, the winds will accelerate and reach between 70 and 90 km/h through the coastal inlets and valleys.

The cold weather is expected to last until Thursday, Dec. 22.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooEnvironment Canada weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Applications open for dental care benefits touted by Liberals as inflation relief
Next story
Heavy snow on Lower Mainland, bitter cold in northwest, central B.C.: weather alert

Just Posted

An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Cariboo Chilcotin, including the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Extreme cold warning issued for Cariboo Chilcotin, -40C wind chill and lower expected

Diana French pens a weekly column for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Hamm, Lucier and Burrill make changes

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
Works of progress: taking a more sophisticated approach to stewarding the soil

Sheri Marsh was hosting a fundraiser bake sale at her store Urban Upcycle to help Second Chance Wildlife Rescue on Nov. 19m, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A Williams Lake business owner is helping to support wildlife rescue work

Pop-up banner image