An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Interior of B.C., where in Williams Lake temperatures are forecast to hover today, Feb. 3, around -30C. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Extreme cold warning issued for B.C. Interior, Williams Lake

An arctic airmass is resulting in temperatures reaching as low as -30C this morning

An extreme cold warning for the Interior of B.C., including the Cariboo, has been issued by Environment Canada.

Currently -28C as of Sunday morning in Williams Lake, the period of very cold, with wind chills, is expected to continue with temperatures predicted to reach lows of -34C with windchill by afternoon.

“An arctic airmass over the Central Interior is resulting in temperatures reaching as low as minus 30 Celsius this morning,” the warning states. “This combined with brisk northerly winds is giving extreme wind chill values below minus 40. Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon as temperatures rise.”

Periods of light snow are also forecast throughout the day, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries continuing this evening with winds gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour and a low of -27C.

Monday, a high of -20C is forecast, with temperatures rising as the week progresses, however, temperature will remain around highs of -10C.

DriveBC, meanwhile, is reporting sections of compact snow with slippery sections on Highway 20 between Bella Coola and Williams Lake.

READ MORE: Sky expected to stay overcast throughout the weekend

More of the same should be expected while travelling Highway 97, including sections of black ice between Hixon and Quesnel.

You can monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada at https://weather.gc.ca. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Surrey RCMP say SkyTrain shooting suspect has been arrested
Next story
Forgiveness can help healing process in cases like Humboldt tragedy: experts

Just Posted

Extreme cold warning issued for B.C. Interior, Williams Lake

An arctic airmass is resulting in temperatures reaching as low as -30C this morning

Photos: Robbie Burns Night celebrates Scottish pride in style at Legion

This lakecity tradition is alive and well

Local businesswomen to offer more retail options downtown

They join a growing number of female Williams Lake entrepreneurs

Photos: Freezin’ For a Reason despite frigid temperatures

Over 60 swimmers took the plunge

COLUMNS: The downside of being more efficient

Some recent articles about a number of technical improvements in the logging… Continue reading

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

Forgiveness can help healing process in cases like Humboldt tragedy: experts

There were glimmers of compassion after the crash, as some including widow Christina Haugan pledged forgiveness and peace

Surrey RCMP say SkyTrain shooting suspect has been arrested

Police say Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested ‘without incident’

VIDEO: Age is just a number for B.C. dragon boat champions

Team Titanium of 60-plus paddlers from Langley outperformed much younger rivals

Quebec chef takes gold at Canadian Culinary Championships

Yannick LaSalle won the best dish at the Grand Finale held in Kelowna

Roussel, Virtanen lead Canucks to 5-1 win over Avalanche

Vancouver moves into final wild-card playoff spot

Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

The Maserati was being driven by a 17-year-old, who police say was speeding

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

Most Read