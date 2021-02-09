Extreme cold blankets the region, temperature falls to -38C in Chilcotin

Flurries in the forecast for the afternoon

An extreme old warning is in place for the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Environment Canada map)

An extreme cold weather warning has been extended to Williams Lake and Quesnel Tuesday morning, Feb. 9 as the overnight temperature dipped to -30C in the Cariboo cities, -38C out west.

Environment Canada is calling for a period of cold weather to continue with extreme cold wind chill values of near -40C to -45C through Thursday.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” notes the warning. “Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

As of Tuesday morning, an extreme cold weather warning is in place for much of B.C. and across the prairie provinces.

The daytime temperature is expected to reach -19C in Williams Lake Tuesday with flurries beginning in the afternoon.

A wind chill of -41C is forecasted overnight.

Buses are running throughout School District 27, with the exception of Horsefly bus #12 due to mechanical reasons. Buses are also running in Quesnel, with the exception of the bus run to Nazko School due to the cold.

City staff in Williams Lake made the picnic shelter in Boitanio Park into a warming hut during the day for those in need. It is expected to remain in place for the next few weeks.

The hot spot in B.C. for Tuesday, Feb. 9 is Sartine Island at 2.4C while the cold spot is Dease Lake Airport at -40.5C.

