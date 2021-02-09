An extreme old warning is in place for the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Environment Canada map)

An extreme old warning is in place for the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Environment Canada map)

Extreme cold blankets the region, temperature falls to -38C in Chilcotin

Flurries in the forecast for the afternoon

An extreme cold weather warning has been extended to Williams Lake and Quesnel Tuesday morning, Feb. 9 as the overnight temperature dipped to -30C in the Cariboo cities, -38C out west.

Environment Canada is calling for a period of cold weather to continue with extreme cold wind chill values of near -40C to -45C through Thursday.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” notes the warning. “Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

As of Tuesday morning, an extreme cold weather warning is in place for much of B.C. and across the prairie provinces.

The daytime temperature is expected to reach -19C in Williams Lake Tuesday with flurries beginning in the afternoon.

A wind chill of -41C is forecasted overnight.

Buses are running throughout School District 27, with the exception of Horsefly bus #12 due to mechanical reasons. Buses are also running in Quesnel, with the exception of the bus run to Nazko School due to the cold.

City staff in Williams Lake made the picnic shelter in Boitanio Park into a warming hut during the day for those in need. It is expected to remain in place for the next few weeks.

The hot spot in B.C. for Tuesday, Feb. 9 is Sartine Island at 2.4C while the cold spot is Dease Lake Airport at -40.5C.

Read More: Williams Lake picnic shelter to be tarped, heated for daytime warming area during cold snap

 


editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment Canada weatherWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose photo)

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose photo)

Previous story
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions
Next story
B.C. to do clinical trial of COVID-19 drug on emergency basis to treat severe cases

Just Posted

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose photo)
Extreme cold blankets the region, temperature falls to -38C in Chilcotin

Flurries in the forecast for the afternoon

Spudz Mackenzie, an adopted stray cat, is on his way to a healthier life in part due to generous donations from the community. (Misty Schulz photo)
Williams Lake rallies for adopted cat

Spudz Mackenzie was living outside the historic Potato House

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

Fire has completely destroyed the structure. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
VIDEO: West Quesnel home completely destroyed by fire

The Fire is on Anderson Drive, traffic is stopped in both directions

City crews are enclosing the picnic shelter at Boitanio Park Monday, Feb. 8, to provide a daytime heated shelter for vulnerable people. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake picnic shelter to be tarped, heated for daytime warming area during cold snap

‘We anticipate it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for two weeks,’: said city CAO

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)
As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

The P.1. coronavirus variant has been detected in a Toronto hospital patient, officials confirm

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Computer memory cards are shown on display in a retail store in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keith Srakocic
Federal Court orders B.C. prison to return PlayStation game card to inmate

Fischer is currently serving a life term for the 1999 murder of 16-year-old Darci Drefko of Merritt, B.C.

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home in Vancouver, on January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to do clinical trial of COVID-19 drug on emergency basis to treat severe cases

Bamlanivimab is designed to block the COVID -19 virus from attaching to and entering human cells

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials have six doses

The change won’t affect how many doses Canada gets

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions

Social media posts repeated unsubstantiated claim a white van was involved in series of abductions

Most Read