Extended Q&A session planned for Quesnel River Research Centre open house Oct. 5

The University of Northern British Columbia’s Quesnel River Research Centre at Likely will be hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The event will include presentations from key researchers from UNBC, the University of British Columbia, the University of Lethbridge and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans who have been investigating the environmental impacts of the Mount Polley Mine tailings released into Quesnel Lake in 2014 and an extended question and answer session.

Organizers said they are also hoping it will be possible for information to be presented about salmon returns in the Quesnel River, following efforts by local, provincial and federal agencies to assist their passage past the Big Bar slide in the Fraser River.

Talks will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by lunch. Location details are available at www.unbc.ca/qrrc.

