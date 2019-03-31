Explore Magazine has rated Williams Lake as B.C.’s Best Adventure Town. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo of the Fraser River view from the end of the River Valley trail).

Explore magazine pegs Williams Lake best B.C. adventure town

‘It’s not where you think,’ writes magazine author Andrew Findlay

A Williams Lake woman said she was so pleased when she received her latest subscription to Explore Magazine and saw the “Puddle” has been made a top adventure destination.

“It came in the mail Thursday and I saw on the cover one of the articles was ‘Best Adventure Town (It’s not where you think),’ and I wondered where it was,” Angie Johnson told the Tribune Sunday. “When I read the headline ‘Welcome to the Puddle,’ I thought ‘this is so cool.’”

She read through the article, written by Andrew Findlay, and deduced that she would go into Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shop to ask where some of the areas featured in the article are.

“I think the writer must have followed Mark Savard around,” she added.

Glad to see Williams Lake getting the positive push, Johnson said she and her husband Eric Johnson, who grew up in McLeese Lake and attended school in the lakecity, know how great it is.

They moved here in 2007 and for a long time she has been telling people every chance she gets what she loves about the area.

“I don’t think we get promoted enough,” she added.

In the article Findlay suggests, “forget hipster craft beer scenes and kombucha bars – Williams Lake, British Columbia, is gritty, real and rife with outdoor adventure,” but says there is an application before city council for a microbrewery at the time of writing the article.

That microbrewery did receive approval and is now just waiting for the final stamp to go ahead from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Johnson stayed home and raised children and then returned to school at almost 40 years of age to become an education assistant and now works at Marie Sharpe Elementary school.

Eric works at Gibraltar Mines.

“I was always buying the magazine, but it was Eric’s idea to buy me the subscription for my birthday in January.”

news@wltribune.com

Previous story
Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

Just Posted

Team Cobra strikes in championship of WL Volleyball League

Team Cobra are champions in the Williams Lake Volleyball League

Lakecity plays host to first-ever Special Olympics Regional Training Camp

Athletes, coaches and provincial representatives from Special Olympics BC gathered in Williams Lake

LeBourdais wins CRD byelection for Area F

LeBourdais, a long-time resident of Cariboo East, received 315 votes

Cariboo Festival on from April 7 to April 18

Come on out and support hundreds of lakecity musicians and artists

COLUMNS: ALR changes date back to the 1970s

Donna Barnett shares her opinions on proposed changes to landowner rights

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

Gerald Butts provides notes, texts to justice committee on SNC-Lavalin

This in response to material filed last week by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Most Read