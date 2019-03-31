Explore magazine pegs Williams Lake best B.C. adventure town

Explore Magazine has rated Williams Lake as B.C.’s Best Adventure Town. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo of the Fraser River view from the end of the River Valley trail).

A Williams Lake woman said she was so pleased when she received her latest subscription to Explore Magazine and saw the “Puddle” has been made a top adventure destination.

“It came in the mail Thursday and I saw on the cover one of the articles was ‘Best Adventure Town (It’s not where you think),’ and I wondered where it was,” Angie Johnson told the Tribune Sunday. “When I read the headline ‘Welcome to the Puddle,’ I thought ‘this is so cool.’”

She read through the article, written by Andrew Findlay, and deduced that she would go into Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shop to ask where some of the areas featured in the article are.

“I think the writer must have followed Mark Savard around,” she added.

Glad to see Williams Lake getting the positive push, Johnson said she and her husband Eric Johnson, who grew up in McLeese Lake and attended school in the lakecity, know how great it is.

They moved here in 2007 and for a long time she has been telling people every chance she gets what she loves about the area.

“I don’t think we get promoted enough,” she added.

In the article Findlay suggests, “forget hipster craft beer scenes and kombucha bars – Williams Lake, British Columbia, is gritty, real and rife with outdoor adventure,” but says there is an application before city council for a microbrewery at the time of writing the article.

That microbrewery did receive approval and is now just waiting for the final stamp to go ahead from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Johnson stayed home and raised children and then returned to school at almost 40 years of age to become an education assistant and now works at Marie Sharpe Elementary school.

Eric works at Gibraltar Mines.

“I was always buying the magazine, but it was Eric’s idea to buy me the subscription for my birthday in January.”

