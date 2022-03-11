Expanded sidewalk removal part of Williams Lake budget discussions

Clearing all sidewalks would cost $230,000 annually, plus purchase of new sidewalk machine

Snow removal on sidewalks has always been a hot topic in Williams Lake (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

City council learned this week the cost of adding additional staff to clear snow from more of the city’s sidewalks would be about $230,000 a year.

Additionally, the city would need to purchase a new sidewalk machine for $185,000.

After several city councillors inquired about options for expanding the snow clearing services in the city, Rob Warnock, the city’s director of municipal services prepared a report which was received during the Tuesday, March 8 regular meeting.

Presently the city’s snow removal policy outlines which sidewalks the city clears and which are the responsibility of property owners. and the Good Neighbour Bylaw establishes the requirements for the property owner to clear sidewalks fronting their property within 24 hours.

Warnock noted in past years, after snow events, the city receives a high volume of complaints about snow removal on city sidewalks. This includes questions about whether the sidewalks are being cleared or not cleared in a timely manner, and why do some people have to do them, and others don’t.

“In many cases, it takes involving our bylaw department to send out warning letters to residents and property owners before they make the effort to clear in front of their own properties.”

Responding to the cost analysis, Mayor Walt Cobb said he is not necessarily opposed to the idea, but residents would need to know the enhanced snow removal would come with a cost.

“When we get the figures like this it makes us realize we are going to need more staff if we were going to do extra work. And if you add up the total of buying new equipment and staff time we are looking about a half a million dollars which would be an five per cent increase in our budget.”

The item was referred to a budget meeting for further discussion.



