Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance sits in the front row during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance sits in the front row during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ex-chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice

Vance’s lawyer seeking a discharge during a virtual court appearance this morning

Former chief of the defence staff general Jonathan Vance has pleaded guilty to one charge of obstruction of justice.

Vance’s lawyer Rodney Sellar confirmed the plea during a virtual court appearance this morning in which the former Canadian Armed Forces commander appeared by video.

Military police charged Vance in July following a months-long investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service alleged that Vance repeatedly contacted a woman in February 2021 and “tried to persuade her to make false statements about their past relationship” to military investigators.

Vance was not charged with any inappropriate sexual misconduct.

Sellar is now seeking a discharge, arguing to Justice Robert Wadden that his client entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and has already suffered significant financial and reputational damage.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Former defence chief Jonathan Vance charged with obstruction of justice

Federal PoliticsLaw and justiceMilitary

Previous story
Two B.C. men arrested in international drug investigation
Next story
B.C. man and mom to reunite with long-lost family following DNA results

Just Posted

Indigenous community members from across the region arrive at the WLFN administration building just south of Williams Lake in preparation for a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday, March 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Williams Lake First Nation prepare to host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation speaks during a ceremony held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 as the investigation of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School got underway. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Prime minister, chiefs to visit St. Joseph’s Mission former residential school near Williams Lake

The city’s tap water was visibly murky in Williams Lake Tuesday, March 29. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake conducts annual flushing of water lines

Highway 20 has reopened to single lane alternating traffic two kilometres west of Alexis Creek Tuesday, March 20. (DriveBC website image)
Highway 20 just west of Alexis Creek reopens to single lane alternating traffic