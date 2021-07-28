Every Child Matters lamppost flags installed in Williams Lake

Orange lamppost flags with a logo and the words “Orange Shirt Day, Every Child Matters, September 30” greet commuters as they enter downtown Williams Lake.

At the bottom are the words, “National Day For Truth and Reconciliation.”

The Orange Shirt Project is led by the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, based in Williams Lake, and includes the flags and a large banner for display on Oliver Street.

Funding came from Heritage Canada for the design and production of the banner and flags, while city council provided $7,500 in-kind donation for the installation.

The banner includes the number 215 in recognition of the unmarked graves being researched at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site.

It went up on National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 30.

When Eric Sannes, communications manager for NSTC appeared before city council he said the city’s support for the project would be step forward for everyone.

It is important for people in the region to face residential school history and the revelation of unmarked graves as well as murdered and missing Indigenous women, Sannes said, noting once COVID-19 restrictions are removed a large gathering may be planned.

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Banner Project unveiled in Williams Lake

READ MORE:EDITORIAL: Paint the town orange



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First Nationsresidential schoolsTruth and Reconciliation CommissionWilliams Lake