Every Child Matters banners to be installed for second year in Williams Lake

Orange Every Child Matters banners will be going up in Williams Lake on July 31, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

For the second year in a row orange banners with the words “Every Child Matters” will be erected in downtown Williams Lake.

At the request of the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council (NSTC) the banners will be there from July 31 to Oct. 7 and a larger banner will be placed over Oliver Street near Boitanio Mall from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1.

“Your continued support in truth and reconciliation is greatly appreciated,” noted Marg Shelley, executive director NSTC in a letter to mayor and council requesting renewed support for the project.

In 2021, NSTC had the banners made in recognition of Indigenous reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day which falls on Sept. 30 each year to acknowledge the history of residential schools in the impact on First Nations communities.

At total of 27 banners were installed on streetlight standards on Oliver Street between the Y-intersection and Mart Street and two between Oliver Street ant First Avenue.

The city’s manager of public works Matt Sutherland in a report to council noted the cost will include staff time of approximately $7,000 annually which would cover installing the banners and taking them down and pruning trees if needed.

