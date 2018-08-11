Evacuation alert issued west of Highway 97 to Michelle Bazaeko Forest Service Road area

2,077 properties are currently on alert

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 2,077 properties west of Highway 97 to the Michelle Baezaeko Forest Service Road (FSR) area.

This alert includes Nazko, Baker Creek, Blackwater, Ten Mile Lake, Cinema, Moose Heights and Strathnaver, but only those properties on the west side of Highway 97. The alert say about 2,000 residents are impacted.

An evacuation alert is meant to give residents time to pack and prepare should and evacuation order be issued.

READ MORE: Tsacha Lake Evacuation order expanded to include 901 properties

What you should do when an alert is in effect:

Upon notification of an alert, you should be prepared for the evacuation order by:

Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensuring that any dependants are prepared for departure.

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

Monitoring reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:00am – 10pm daily).

More information to come.


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
