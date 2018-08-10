Evacuation orders issued for Tatelkuz Lake and Lang Lake and Murphy Lake areas

RCMP and Search and Rescue are assisting with the orders

Two evacuation orders were issued by the Cariboo Regional District Friday evening due to wildfires in the area.

An evacuation order has been issued for 62 properties in the Tatelkuz Lake area.

The order replaces and expands upon the Tatelkuz Lake Area Alert #2 issued at 8 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Residents will are asked to register at Emergency Support Services at Exhibition Park at Ospika Boulevard and 18th Avenue in Prince George.

In issuing the order Friday evening, the Cariboo Regional District said the RCMP or other groups will be expediting the action.

Earlier Friday evening, an evacuation order was also issued for 66 properties in the Lang Lake/Murphy Lake area.

The Cariboo Regional District declared the order Friday evening.

A small portion of the Hawkins Lake and Eagle Creek area alert issued at 12:30 p.m. Friday is included in this order.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP and Search and Rescue are assisting with the evacuation.

Residents are being directed to use the Murphy Lake to the 500 Road to Bradley Creek Road to Wilcox Road to Forest Grove to 100 Mile House to Emergency Support Services at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

•You must leave the area immediately.

•Close all windows and doors.

•Do not shut off your natural gas if you receive an evacuation order. For more information visit www.fortisbc.com.

•Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

•Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

•Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

•Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

•Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

•Register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at Peter Skeene Ogden (200 7th St) in 100 Mile House.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/emergency. For more information contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:00am – 10:00 pm daily).